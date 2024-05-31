‘It Is Time For Political Resolution To Nnamdi Kanu’s Issue’ – Atiku Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to explore a political resolution to the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The former vice president made the call while condemning the killing of some soldiers in the Aba area of Abia State during Thursday’s sit-at-home exercise.

Naija News reported that three soldiers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly killed in a recent assault by unknown gunmen in Abia State.

The security officers from the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who are attached to the 144 Battalion, were tragically killed at the army outpost located on the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area.

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Atiku condemned the killing of the soldiers while expressing condolence to the bereaved families.

Atiku also lamented the impact of the sit-at-home order on the conduct of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, exam across the Southeast.

He said, “The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace. But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s sit-at-home in the Southeast region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding undercover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators.

“To this end, without prejudice to the ongoing legal processes, I think the time has come to explore a political resolution to the Nnamdi Kanu and other associated issues. I believe that this will diffuse the compressor cooker situation in the region. It will be a win-win for all parties.”

