Gunmen Kill Three Soldiers In Fresh Attack On Army Post In Abia

At least three soldiers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly killed in a recent assault by unknown gunmen in Abia State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday revealed that the security officers from the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who are attached to the 144 Battalion, were tragically killed at the army outpost located on the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area.

It was reported that the soldiers were caught off guard by the masked gunmen who arrived in a black SUV.

According to The Nation, the gunmen also stole the soldiers’ firearms and set fire to the patrol van and outpost before departing.

At the time of reporting, a military aircraft was seen circling the city centre.

Naija News reports that the latest attack on soldiers is coming a week after a group, identified as the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development, (FENRAD), admonished the installation of security television and cameras around all military formations in Abia State.

The group had given the suggestion while condemning the attack on soldiers attached to the 14 Brigade in Aba by hoodlums.

The group described the attack as a barbaric act carried out by faceless enemies.

They commiserated with the Nigerian Army on the incident and also sympathised with the families of residents who were hit by bullets during the attack.