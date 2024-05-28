Tinubu, Gowon To Speak As National Assembly Marks 25 Years Of Democracy

Nigeria is set to commemorate 25 years of continuous democratic governance with a landmark joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 29.

This session, a first since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999, will be held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The joint sitting, typically reserved for the president’s annual budget presentations, will feature paper presentations by several distinguished Nigerians, including Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), a former military Head of State known for overseeing the transition to democracy in 1999.

According to a statement released by the National Assembly management on Monday night, the event will also be graced by an address from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

This session marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey and reflects on the progress and challenges since the end of military rule.

In addition to the joint session, President Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the new National Assembly Library as part of the celebration activities.

The library aims to serve as a resource for legislative research and public governance education, further enriching the democratic process in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The ceremony is expected to attract a host of prominent figures, including Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Other notable attendees will include Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State; Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State; George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and Rt. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President.

The statement reads in part, “Others are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Clerk to the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal, the Senior Special Assistants to the President for both the Senate and the House, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will be commemorative lectures on 25 years of the National Assembly: Lessons and Opportunities at the joint sitting.”

While Gbajabiamila, who served as the Speaker of the 9th House (2019-2023), will deliver a paper on ‘Reflections on the House’, Senator David Mark, the President of the 6th and 7th Senate (2007-2015), will speak on ‘Reflections on the Senate.’