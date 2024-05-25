Ribadu Speaks On Aiding Dethroned Emir’s Return To Kano

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied an allegation that he helped the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, to return to the State.

Recall that the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had accused Ribadu of assisting in the return of the deposed Emir to the city at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Gwarzo, in a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, claimed that the NSA arranged for two aircraft to transport the sacked monarch to the state.

In an interview with Premium Times on Saturday, the spokesperson of the NSA’s office, Zakari Mijinyawa, responded to the allegations, saying they were untrue.

Mijinyawa said Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado-Bayero to Kano.

Therefore, he urged politicians to be mindful of their utterances, as they may jeopardise security agencies’ efforts to maintain peace in the state.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Lamido Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, on Friday, four years after he was removed by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement followed the repealing of the state’s Emirate Council Law 2019, which created five emirates councils and five first-class emirs.

However, the Federal High Court restrained the state government from implementing the new emirate council law that reinstated Sanusi.

Also, the state Police Command has asked the parties involved in the crisis to obey the court order and vowed to maintain peace and order.