BREAKING: Sanusi Officially Reinstated As 16th Emir Of Kano

His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II was on Friday morning officially reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Naija News recalls that this is coming barely 24-hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State reappointed him as Emir after signing into law the bill that abolished the five emirates created by the Abdullahi Ganduje led administration.

Recall that Sanusi had earlier received his appointment letter as the Emir of Kano.

Governor Abba Yusuf, traditional rulers, kingmakers, and other dignitaries attended the event at the Art Chamber of the Kano State Government House on Friday.

The Emir was reinstated to the throne four years after he was deposed by the government of Ganduje.

The new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Ganduje.

That law was used by Ganduje to split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed Sanusi II, on March 9, 2020. The emirates created by the Ganduje administration were Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya, in addition to Kano.

Emir Sanusi II, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was known as Lamido Sanusi before becoming king.