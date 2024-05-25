Sanusi Vs Bayero: Security Agents To Obey Court Order On Kano Emir Tussle

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel has denied receiving any directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to arrest the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He stated this while speaking to journalists on Saturday after a meeting at the Command Headquarters with the Nigerian Army Brigade Commander, as well as representatives from the Navy, Airforce, and other security agencies.

Recall that Governor Kabir Yusuf had earlier ordered the immediate arrest of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The governor gave the order in a statement on Saturday morning issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Yusuf accused Ado Bayero of disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys following his return on Saturday morning.

The statement reads: “The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.”

Advertisement

But the Police Commissioner, while providing an update to the media regarding the current security situation in the state, said: “We have not received the official communication regarding Governor Yusuf’s instruction to arrest the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.”

He stated that the police is collaborating with the military and other security agencies to guarantee adherence of a court order.

According to him, the law’s stance is unequivocal, and those who disregard it will be held accountable under the full force of the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naija News recalls that a Federal High Court in Kano had issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

This move comes after Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, filed an application seeking to halt the enforcement of the law.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier dissolved all four newly created emirate councils in the state, a move that was a sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary.

This dissolution was a result of the repeal of the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, which had created Rano, Karaye, Gaya, and Bichi Emirates in addition to Kano.

In a surprise move, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, reappointed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Umar Ganduje.

The governor also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

He directed them to hand over all affairs to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In the lawsuit concerning the Emir’s seat, the respondents in the fundamental rights case were the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order, stating, “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into law pending the hearing of the fundamental rights application.”