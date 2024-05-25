Ado Bayero: Kano Govt Accuses Ribadu Of Facilitating Emirship Tussle

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was involved in the return of the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, to the palace.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf earlier sacked Ado Bayero and other Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and gave them 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

The governor also asked the deposed emirs to hand over to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

However, Ado Bayero reportedly returned to Kano and moved into a palace in the ancient city after his trip.

Ado Bayero returned to the town in the early hours of Saturday and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

Naija News learnt that the 15th Emir of Kano later moved into the palace in Nassarawa minutes after the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, ordered his arrest for allegedly creating tension in the state and attempting to forcefully return to the palace after his dethronement.

Reacting to the latest development, Kano Deputy Governor Gwarzo, while addressing the press at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa on Saturday morning, stated that the NSA had arranged for two jets to transport Ado Bayero back to Kano.

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We have not understood their intention,” Daily Trust quoted Gwarzo saying.