VIDEO: Deposed Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero Moves Into Mini Palace Amid Heavy Security

The deposed Emir Of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has moved into a palace in the ancient city following his return from a trip.

Recall that Ado Bayero returned to the town in the early hours of Saturday and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to Daily Trust, the 15th Emir of Kano later moved into the palace in Nassarawa, minutes after the state Govenor, Abba Yusuf ordered his arrest for allegedly creating tension in the state and attempting to forcefully return to the palace after his dethronment.

It disclosed that the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II has taken over the Gidan Rumfa palace following his reinstatement by Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday.

The newspaper also revealed that the two palaces are now under heavy security protection.

Governor Yusuf, who sacked Ado Bayero alongside other Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had given them 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

The governor also asked the deposed emirs to hand over to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

