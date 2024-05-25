BREAKING: Dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero Returns To Kano (Video)

The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has arrived in the ancient city in the early hours of Saturday.

Naija News reports that Ado Bayero returned to Kano into the waiting hands of a crowd of supporters at the airport.

It was learned that the whereabouts of the monarch had been unknown since he was deposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday.

According to Daily Trust, the aircraft which conveyed the monarch touched down at the Aminu Kano International airport at 4:30am.

He was immediately thronged by his supporters, who were chanting a verse from Surah Al-Fatihah in the Holy Quoran.

“You (alone) we worship, and you (alone) we ask for help (for each and everything),” the supporters chanted

While some others were saying, “God the Almighty will kill your enemies.”

The former Emir, who was fully dressed in royal regalia, did not respond to the crowd as he took his steps consciously.

He later observed Subhi (dawn prayer) at the airport.

See the video of his return below.

Recall that the House of Assembly had repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assented to on December 5, 2019.

After assenting to the law, Ganduje split the emirates into five and appointed Emirs in charge of each.