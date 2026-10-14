Ribadu Blames AI, Cryptocurrency For Difficulty In Arresting Terrorists

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has blamed artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies for the difficulty in apprehending terrorists.

According to Ribadu, the insurgents exploit social media, cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies to recruit members, conceal funds and carry out attacks across West Africa and the Sahel.

Naija News reports that the NSA disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at a three-day regional training conference.

Ribadu, represented by the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Maj Gen Adamu Laka, said terrorist groups were using digital platforms to spread propaganda, raise funds and carry out their operations across borders.

He warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence, drones, and virtual assets has added new security challenges for Nigeria and other countries in the region.

“Emerging technologies add further complexity: Artificial Intelligence can rapidly produce personalised content; drones and autonomous systems can expand operational capabilities; and virtual assets can create new financing channels. We must, therefore, strengthen our ability to anticipate, detect, analyse and disrupt threats before they materialise,” he said.

Ribadu stressed the need to develop technical expertise, strengthen institutions and improve cooperation among security agencies.

The NSA also called for increased cross-border intelligence sharing and the timely exchange of cyber threat information among West African and Sahelian countries.

Nigeria recognises that no institution, country or sector can defeat terrorism alone,” he said.

The three-day conference brought together participants from West Africa and the Sahel, along with representatives of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the Multinational Joint Task Force, regional intelligence structures, and international organisations.