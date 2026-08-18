CPC Designation: FG Urged To Sustain Counter-terrorism Gains; Ribadu, CDS Praised

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Olufemi Oluyede and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been commended for their efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and protect vulnerable communities.

Naija News reports that the praise was given by a civil society group, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET).

It pointed out that the result of the second session of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group in Washington showed that the government was making progress in addressing security concerns that contributed to Nigeria’s designation by the United States as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

The second session, held on August 12, was hosted by Allison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, while the Nigerian delegation was led by Ribadu. The discussions focused on protecting Christian communities in the Middle Belt, strengthening judicial and security institutions, and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

Ribadu’s role in the engagement demonstrated the importance of sustained coordination between Nigeria’s security institutions and international partners in confronting terrorism, the group said in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Charles Abakpa.

He said: “The NSA Nuhu Ribadu deserves commendation for providing strategic direction to Nigeria’s security engagement with international partners. His efforts have helped move the conversation from diplomatic concerns to practical cooperation on intelligence, counter-terrorism, accountability and protection of vulnerable communities.”

It said the discussions with the US were particularly significant because they provided an opportunity for Nigeria to demonstrate measures taken to address concerns around violence, religious freedom and accountability.

Also commending Oluyede for what it described as improved coordination among the armed forces and stronger cooperation in the country’s counter-terrorism campaign, the group said: “General Olufemi Oluyede deserves recognition for the renewed emphasis on operational coordination and inter-service cooperation. The fight against terrorism cannot be won by one service acting alone. The growing integration of intelligence, air power, ground operations and other security capabilities is critical to degrading terrorist networks and protecting communities.”

The organisation noted that military-to-military cooperation was one of the key areas discussed during the Washington engagement, with both countries examining ways to strengthen intelligence sharing, technical capabilities and operational cooperation.

The group also noted the government’s progress on terrorism prosecutions. In April, Nigeria commenced another phase of terrorism trials involving more than 500 suspects, while the government has reported hundreds of convictions.

Recent military figures indicate that troops operating across Nigeria’s various theatres neutralised 317 terrorists and other criminal elements, arrested 314 suspects and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians in a month.

The group said the reported progress should encourage the government to sustain its security reforms rather than become complacent.