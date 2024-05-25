Emir Sanusi’s Son Mocks Dethroned Kano Emir, Ado Bayero

One of the sons of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Ashraf has mocked the dethroned Emir of Kano State, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Recall that Ado Bayero returned to Kano State in the early hours of Saturday and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

The 15th Emir of Kano later moved into the palace in Nassarawa, minutes after the state Govenor, Abba Yusuf ordered his arrest for allegedly creating tension in the state and attempting to forcefully return to the palace after his dethronment.

While 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II took over the Gidan Rumfa palace following his reinstatement by Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday.

Reacting in a post on his X (Twitter) handle on Saturday, Ashraf said: “Nasarawa Emir’s Palace belongs to the Kano Emirate. There’s no emir of nasarawa.”

Recall that on Thursday, Ashraf Sanusi, in a post on Instagram, claimed that the decision of the Kano State House of Assembly to abolish the five emirate councils signifies the correction of an injustice.

The post read: “O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles. Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”