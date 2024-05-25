Emir Sanusi Moves To His Private Residence In Kano (Photos)

The 16th Emir Of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II, has moved into his private residence in the Emirate Palace (Gidan Rumfa).

The reinstated traditional ruler moved into the residence in Kano on Saturday, 25th May.

See some of the photos.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that he will make his findings on the recent reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Naija News reported earlier that the incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, signed a bill which repealed a law that removed Emir Sanusi from the throne.

Governor Yusuf subsequently handed Sanusi II a new appointment letter after his reinstatement on Friday (today). However, there are speculations that Kwankwaso was instrumental in the latest development in Kano.

Speaking on the development during an interview with BBC, Kwankwaso denied the claims.

Recall that Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 General Elections and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, initially crowned Sanusi as Emir in 2014, but his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned the monarch in 2020.

However, following the NNPP’s victory in the 2023 governorship election, Kwankwaso mentioned that Sanusi’s dethronement would be reconsidered.

Recently, the Kano House of Assembly repealed the Emirate Council Law, which ultimately led to Sanusi’s reinstatement.