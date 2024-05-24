Breaking: Kwankwaso Breaks Silence On Emir Sanusi’s Reinstatement

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that he will make his findings on the recent reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Naija News reported earlier that the incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, signed a bill which repealed a law that removed Emir Sanusi from the throne.

Governor Yusuf subsequently handed Sanusi II a new appointment letter after his reinstatement on Friday (today). However, there are speculations that Kwankwaso was instrumental in the latest development in Kano.

Speaking on the development during an interview with BBC, Kwankwaso denied the claims.

Recall that Kwankwaso, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 General Elections and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, initially crowned Sanusi as Emir in 2014, but his successor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned the monarch in 2020.

However, following the NNPP’s victory in the 2023 governorship election, Kwankwaso mentioned that Sanusi’s dethronement would be reconsidered.

Recently, the Kano House of Assembly repealed the Emirate Council Law, which ultimately led to Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Attending to questions on today’s development, Kwankwaso said, “I will go to Kano very soon, and I will speak with some of the assembly members, especially the speaker and the Governor, about what is happening.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso has burnt his hands over dictating what to do. We are still with the Governor working together. It’s just a matter of offering advice, and if you are not asked to, you keep quiet so long things are going right, we just pray and hope that they succeed.”

When asked to clarify what he meant by the dethronement would be reviewed, he said, “When I said we will revisit the case, I didn’t say the direction to follow. I just said it would be reviewed… When I go there, I will hear what happened and I am sure they will tell me whatever happened and whatever they tell me, we just pray for them. I heard the Assembly members have repealed the law.

“What we were telling them was they should go and investigate whether what happened was done out of goodwill or not. What happened appears to be a vendetta or cheating. It’s just a matter of whether Ganduje did do right or wrong. It’s not about going against him.”

Further speaking about the future of the emirate in relation to political influence, Kwankwaso said, “Those that are looking at it from the perspective of whether it’s going to be tenure-based are somehow right, but who started it? When I came back as Governor in 2011, everybody knew that the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, was not supporting us, he was supporting Shekarau, but when we got into power, we didn’t even think of dethroning him. This is why we are telling people that everybody should sit down where he belongs.”