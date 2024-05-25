Dethroned Kano Emir, Ado Bayero Set For Main Palace’s Return (Photos)

There is palpable tension in Kano State as the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is set to return to the main palace located in the city.

Naija News reports that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, currently resides in the main palace and held the first palace court sitting on Saturday morning.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appeared on a horse with a royal umbrella, which signifies his status as the Emir.

However, according to Daily Trust, the deposed monarch’s motorcade is being readied to move him to the main palace and ascend the throne with the help of security agents.

Recall that the Emir who was deposed alongside emirs of Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, after the repeal of Emirates Council Law, returned to the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Governor Abba Yusuf had earlier ordered the deposed emirs to vacate official residences and hand over properties to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Despite the directive, Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into a mini palace in Nassarawa, a development that led to the governor calling for his arrest.

However, the state Police Command vowed to obey the court order against Sanusi’s reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

