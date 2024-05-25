Emir Sanusi Steps Out To Hold First Palace Court Sitting (Video)

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has moved out of the palace to hold the first palace court sitting amidst the ongoing dispute over the royal position.

Naija News reports that on Saturday afternoon, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appeared on a horse with the royal umbrella, which signifies his status as the Emir.

Sanusi, dethroned by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was reinstated as the new Kano Emir on Thursday by the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, after the Kano Emirates Council Law was repealed by the House of Assembly.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who was dethroned alongside other emirs, arrived in Kano on Saturday and moved to the Nassarawa mini palace with a retinue of supporters and aides.

Kano Deputy Gov Accuses Ribadu

In a related development, the Deputy Governor of Kano, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, accused the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of assisting in the return of the deposed Emir.

Gwarzo, in a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, where Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi is currently residing, claimed that the NSA arranged for two jets to transport Ado Bayero to Kano.

He had said, “The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We don’t understand their intention.”