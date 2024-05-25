Emir Sanusi Takes Over Kano Palace At Midnight (Video)

The 16th Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II, has taken over the historic Emir’s Palace in the wee hours of Saturday.

Naija News gathered that Emir Sanusi was accompanied by the State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, and other government officials to enter the palace around 1.30 am.

It was learned that the Emir‘s early morning entrance into the palace, under the escort of high-ranking government officials and security operatives was without the traditional pomp and pageantry.

According to Leadership, the development is said to preempt an alleged plan by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to return to the palace.

Advertisement

See the video below.

Recall that Emir Sanusi II was earlier on Friday presented with a letter of appointment by Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The governor had also signed the Emirate Council Law passed by the State House of Assembly, which dissolves the five Emirate Councils in the State and restored Kano Emirate to its pre-2019 status before it was divided into five different domains.

Advertisement

The governor had given Bayero and the four other deposed emirs appointed by former Governor Ganduje a 48-hour notice on Thursday to vacate their palaces and relinquish all emirate properties to the deputy governor, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.