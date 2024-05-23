Donald Duke Meets Ex-Emir Of Kano, Lamido Sanusi In Rivers State

Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, has met with the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II

Naija News reports that the former Cross River governor met with the former Emir of Kano at the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Donald Duke met with Sanusi, who is the Keynote speaker at the summit, amid his reported planned reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi’s planned reinstatement followed the passage of a new law by the State House of Assembly which abolished four emirates created in addition to the Emirate of Kano.

The emirates were created under a controversial law in 2019 by the administration of former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to LEADERSHIP, there is no official statement yet on Sanusi’s reinstatement, but sources privy to the situation told the newspaper that Sanusi will be in Kano on Friday.

The sources said, “So certainly with the passage of the Bill, Sanusi automatically stands reinstated. No need for confirmation, the thing is to wait for the governor to assent to it.”

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the state governor, Tuwita on X, stating that the bill was passed after it scaled third reading before the lawmakers.