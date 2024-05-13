Nigeria Vs South Africa: Super Eagles Players Get New Date To Report To Camp

The Super Eagles of Nigeria players have been given a date they are expected to report in camp for their must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles players that will be invited for the two highly important games will be meeting a relatively new coaching crew when they arrive at camp.

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Finidi George as the head coach of the team in April. Finidi is not new to the team as he was the team’s assistant coach for 20 months under Jose Peseiro and also served as the team’s interim coach in March.

However, most of the coaching crew Finidi George picked for the assignment will be new faces to the team except Super Eagles goalkeeper coach, Olatunji Baruwa who served in the same capacity under Jose Peseiro.

Now that the aspect of the coaching crew has been settled, the next and most important phase of the team is to commence preparation for their two 2026 World Cup qualification games in June.

Note that the Super Eagles who are currently occupying the third spot in Group C have a date with South Africa in Uyo on June 7, 2024. Afterwards, they will fly to Abidjan to face the Benin Republic on June 10.

Coach Finidi George and his players are expected to win the two games to stand a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Due to how important the games are, the Super Eagles who will be invited to the games are expected to report to camp on Tuesday, May 28, to commence preparation for the qualification games.

Initially, the plan was that the players should report to camp on June 1, an arrangement that would have given the players less time to settle down before the game against the Bafana Bafana.