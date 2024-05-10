Super Eagles’ Failure To Qualify For 2022 World Cup Still Haunting Me – Amaju Pinnick

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick has claimed that he is still being haunted by the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage in Russia, the Super Eagles were expected to return to the tournament in 2022.

However, the Ghana national team stopped them from qualifying for the prestigious football tournament through an away goal rule.

The Super Eagles are currently battling to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will take place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

They have played two games in the qualification series and the two games ended in draws. This has forced the Super Eagles to remain third in Group C with just two points.

Amid that, the NFF just appointed Finidi George as the Super Eagles’ permanent coach and has less than three weeks to prepare for two must-win games in the qualification series. They will take on South Africa in Uyo on June 3, and take on Benin Republic in Ivory Coast on June 10.

Defeat in either of the games could spell doom for Nigeria’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, a development Amaju Pinnick doesn’t want to experience again.

“I cannot imagine Nigeria not being at the next World Cup, it is unthinkable. Even the last one that we didn’t attend is still haunting me because I was the leader of the federation at that point”, Amaju Pinnick told Arise TV.

“So, we must do everything possible to ensure that we get to that point where we can qualify.”