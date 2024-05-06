Luis Enrique Rolls Out His Strategy For PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has stressed that his strategy to overturn the result of their Champions League semi-finals first-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund is to simply win the game.

Luis Enrique and his boys suffered an unexpected 1-0 defeat in Germany which means that they must beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in Paris at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

But coach Enrique doesn’t want to think about the number of goals his team has to score against Dortmund, he wants them to focus on winning the game.

Ahead of the must-win tie, Enrique reflected on how his players overturned a 3-2 defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals by beating FC Barcelona 4-1 in Spain, stressing that a similar scenario could play out against Dortmund.

“The objective is not to play to win by two goals, it is just to win. You can’t afford to think about having to win by two goals,” Luis Enrique told reporters on Monday.

“We need to score one first of all and win the match.

“It doesn’t matter if we concede — it happened against Barcelona — we’ll just need to stay calm.”

In the first leg of the tie, Kylian Mbappe hardly touched the ball in critical areas of the pitch as Borussia Dortmund had total control of the game.

The fact that PSG’s highest goalscorer with 43 goals this season couldn’t do much against the German side showed how ineffective the French champions were in the game.

Coach Luis Enrique is aiming to correct that in the second leg of the tie but he wouldn’t want Mbappe to drop too deep for the ball.

“Our objective is that our best players participate. The more they take part in the game the better it is,” he said.

“But I want my strikers to be touching the ball in the areas where they can make a difference. I want him to get on the ball where he can be dangerous.”