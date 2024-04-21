Adoke Speaks On Releasing Statement Backing Yahaya Bello

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke, has denied releasing any statement to support the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that a post credited to Adoke emerged on social media over the weekend in support of the embattled former Kogi governor.

In the post, the author argued that Bello is not guilty of the corruption allegations against him until a court rules on the case.

The post claimed that there is a court order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting or harassing Bello.

Part of the article reads: “It’s baffling to see people who know (sic) nothing about it all, writing long notes and making a mockery of their sense of fair judgement and critical analysis on what they know nothing about.

“GYB is not guilty until found guilty. Stop passing judgment in your bedroom court, the constitution does not recognize it and will never do.”

However, in an interview with TheCable on Sunday, Adoke said he was not behind the viral post and didn’t author the said statement.

Recall that on April 17, EFCC operatives laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja to arrest him over alleged N80 billion fraud.

While the EFCC operatives were at Bello’s residence, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi came to visit his predecessor.

Bello was reportedly rescued by Ododo when he departed his residence located at the Wuse Zone 4 District of Abuja.

Subsequently, the EFCC operatives also left the house and the anti-graft agency declared the former governor wanted.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has also placed Bello on a watchlist and the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, withdrew the police details assigned to the former governor.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Bello, alongside Alli Bello, chief of staff to Ododo; and one Daudu Suleiman, diverted about N80.2 billion belonging to the Kogi government.

