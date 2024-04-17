Kogi Governor Arrives Yahaya Bello’s Abuja Residence As EFCC Lays Seige (Video)

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has arrived at the Abuja residence of the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, where some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have barricaded the building.

Ododo arrived at the Abuja residence of Bello, located at Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, at about 2:45 pm to the cheer of supporters of the former governor and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News has earlier reported that the EFCC officials and armed security personnel had barricaded Bello’s Abuja home, blocking both entrances.

It was learned that the EFCC operatives laid the siege shortly after the former governor met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

An EFCC official, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, told Peoples Gazette that EFCC operatives tried to gain entry into the house but were denied access by Bello’s security personnel.

See the video below.

Recall that the EFCC had filed charges against the former governor, accusing him of financial fraud amounting to ₦84 billion.

In an amended charge, the anti-graft commission accused Bello of diverting ₦80 billion of state funds in September 2015, four months before he took office.