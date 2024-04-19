Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 19th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 19th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu has approved system-wide policies to comprehensively overhaul the education sector to improve learning and skill development.

In a statement on Thursday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the policies will increase enrolment, and ensure the academic security of the nation’s children.

He said the approved policies are captured as DOTS, an acronym representing: Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training & Development, and Skill Development & Acquisition.

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has opined that President Bola Tinubu deliberately appointed northerners into key offices.

Naija News reports that Ribadu made this known on Thursday while delivering a lecture on “Navigating The Maze: Addressing Multi-Dimensional Insecurity Challenges In Northern Nigeria” as part of the activities marking the 38,39,40 and 41st combined convocation of Usmanu Danfordiyo University, Sokoto.

Ribadu said Tinubu picked northerners to take charge of strategic places because he wanted problems in the region squarely addressed.

He lamented the alarming poverty index in the northern region, as well as insecurity, out-of-school children, and other myriad challenges.

Ribadu also urged northerners to put their differences aside and work for the betterment of the region and the country as a whole.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, wanted.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a circular made available to journalists on Thursday.

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 bn.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station,” the notice read.

The EFCC described Yahaya Bello as a 48-year-old Ebiraman, who is a native of Okene Local Government of Kogi State.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied selling Foreign Exchange (FX) to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators at the rate of N1,001/$1.

Naija News recalls that on April 8, the apex bank announced it sold FX to BDC operators at the rate of N1,101/$.

In a post via its official X handle on Thursday, the CBN said a circular claiming the apex bank announced the sale of $10,000 to BDCs at the rate of $1001/$1 was “fake”.

According to the apex bank, the BDCs are required to sell to eligible end users with a margin of no more than 1.5 percent above the buying cost.

The CBN, therefore, urged Nigerians to always refer to its website for authentic information.

Umar Damagum has retained his position as the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP on Thursday backed Damagum to continue in his position.

The 98th NEC meeting of the PDP was held at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Speaking during the BoT meeting at the party Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said the matter before the party weighs heavily on their collective conscience.

He said the meeting offers them a priceless chance to contemplate the party’s condition, the obstacles confronting it, and the essential measures required to advance toward progress and harmony.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has publicly called on the immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to cooperate with ongoing investigations and submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a probe into alleged corrupt practices during his tenure.

This appeal comes amidst heightened drama surrounding efforts to arrest Bello for arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

Recent attempts by the EFCC to detain the former governor have been thwarted, leading to widespread public and media attention.

The AGF, in a statement he personally signed, expressed concern over the actions of the current Kogi Governor, Ahmed Ododo, who reportedly used his immunity to block Bello’s arrest on Wednesday.

Fagbemi labelled such interventions as “disquieting” and counterproductive to the principles of justice and transparency.

He emphasized that the EFCC has the legal authority to invite any Nigerian for questioning and affirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that it did not suspend Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as reported in the media earlier.

It was reported earlier that the Board of Trustees of a faction of the NNPP announced a six-month suspension of Governor Yusuf.

According to the party’s National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the decision is linked to alleged anti-party activities involving the Governor.

During a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Oginni stated that this suspension stems from Yusuf’s failure to comply with a prior summons to appear before a disciplinary committee.

In a contrary statement on Thursday, April 18, the national chairman of the NNPP, Ahmed Ajuji, clarified that the media’s speculation regarding the suspension of the Kano state governor by the party is unfounded.

He maintained that Yusuf remains a bonafide NNPP member and a worthy Kano ruling party ambassador.

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to his purported suspension by his ward executives.

Naija News recalls that Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano stopped Ganduje’s suspension on Thursday.

The court also barred all the respondents and their agents from implementing the decisions reached at the executive meeting of the APC held at the Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area on April 15, 2024, pending the determination and hearing of a suit filed by Ganduje to enforce his fundamental rights.

Reacting to the development, the politician stated that he remains the national chairman of the party.

He appreciated the party executive members and ward officials from Ganduje Ward for distancing themselves from the purported plot to remove him from the party’s leadership and membership.

Ganduje attributed the development to Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plan to weaken the APC in the state ahead of the 2027 general election and other electoral contests.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank is not defending the Naira with the nation’s foreign reserves.

Cardoso stated this against the backdrop of the recent decline in Nigeria’s foreign reserves corresponding with massive appreciation of the Naira in the foreign exchange market (forex).

There have been speculations that the apex bank pumped forex into the market to dwarf demand pressure and shore up the value of the local currency.

However, speaking at the on-going Spring Meetings of the IMF the World Bank, Cardoso said that his team at the apex bank has no intention to defend to the Naira.

He insisted that they are more focused on having a vibrant forex market so the naira can perform independently.

He explained that the decline in foreign reserves was not to defend the Naira but to settle other obligations.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has revealed why the party did not take disciplinary action against former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike for working against the party at the 2023 general election.

Naija News recalls that prominent members of the party have continued to register their displeasure with the party’s leadership for allowing Wike to attend the party’s caucus meeting on Wednesday.

However, Bode Geroge, while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, stated that the party was focused on reconciling its members, including Wike.

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, Wike and the PDP hierarchy broke out. Wike is currently the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, which is under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He and a group known as the G-5, which included then-governors, lobbied against the PDP in the presidential election, arguing that the party’s flagbearer should come from the southern part of the country.

While many have questioned Wike’s membership in the party, with some pushing for sanctions against him, Bode George believes the PDP is attempting to resolve its issues.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.