I Remain APC National Chairman – Ganduje Reacts As Court Stops Suspension

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to his purported suspension by his ward executives.

Naija News recalls that Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano stopped Ganduje’s suspension on Thursday.

The court also barred all the respondents and their agents from implementing the decisions reached at the executive meeting of the APC held at the Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area on April 15, 2024, pending the determination and hearing of a suit filed by Ganduje to enforce his fundamental rights.

Reacting to the development, the politician stated that he remains the national chairman of the party.

He appreciated the party executive members and ward officials from Ganduje Ward for distancing themselves from the purported plot to remove him from the party’s leadership and membership.

Ganduje attributed the development to Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) plan to weaken the APC in the state ahead of the 2027 general election and other electoral contests.

The APC national chairman said, “In fact, what is happening is that it is an incursion into our political party by the NNPP government of Kano in order to destroy our party.

“They are so concerned that in their first year in office, they have seen their failures right from the destruction of the economy of Kano State to increased political violence in and also destruction of political morality in Kano State.”