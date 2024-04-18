Why Tinubu Deliberately Put Northerners In Key Places – Ribadu Reveals

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has opined that President Bola Tinubu deliberately appointed northerners into key offices.

Naija News reports that Ribadu made this known on Thursday while delivering a lecture on “Navigating The Maze: Addressing Multi-Dimensional Insecurity Challenges In Northern Nigeria” as part of the activities marking the 38,39,40 and 41st combined convocation of Usmanu Danfordiyo University, Sokoto,

Ribadu said Tinubu picked northerners to take charge of strategic places because he wanted problems in the region squarely addressed.

He lamented the alarming poverty index in the northern region, as well as insecurity, out-of-school children, and other myriad challenges.

Ribadu also urged northerners to put their differences aside and work for the betterment of the region and the country as a whole.

He said, “At the time he (Tinubu) was forming this government, he said the North was very dear to his heart that he would do everything to address its challenges.

“This is why he appointed northerners into key offices. He handed over security and Defence to the North. He gave us both ministers for Agriculture and Education. He also gave us Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs in his quest to turn around the fortune of the region.

“He gave us chance. Now the rest is on us, we northerners. Lets put our differences aside and work for the betterment of our region and Nigeria.”

Speaking on insecurity, Ribadu said the present government had achieved a lot, citing cases of some bandit commanders who were recently killed by security operatives and tens of thousands of kidnapped victims rescued without paying a dime.

He added, “As I am talking to you, there is no known case of student abduction of students that is unresolved anywhere in the country. And where are bandits’ leaders like Ali Kawaje, Boderi, Damina and Dangote? They have all been eliminated.

“In the past we have had cases of organised terrorism attacks by insurgents groups like what their attacks on our train, military formations, or churches. Since we got in there has not been anything like that.

“And go to Niger Delta, it is peaceful today. In the East people were been stopped and killed, there were over 40 police stations shut down but all of them are now functional. All these changes happened because we work.

“We will continue to work. We are not jokers. We are serious and in Sha Allah, Nigeria will see the difference.”