No Individual, Member Is Bigger Than PDP – Ologunagba

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has said no member is bigger than the party.

Ologunagba stated the party will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against any member who flout its rules and regulations going forward.

Naija News reports that Ologunagba stated this in an interview with Arise News in Abuja on Friday.

He said although disciplinary measures against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the members of the G5 who frustrated the party during the 2023 general elections were not discussed during the NEC meeting, it doesn’t mean that any individual is bigger than the party.

He said: “The PDP is bigger than an individual. It is an institution and it is 25 years old. To come with the background that an individual is bigger than the party will not be completely correct. This party tries to work on processes and tries to ensure that the principle of democracy exists in all its processes.”

He further said that the NEC meeting is not the place for such conversations around party defaulters, adding that discussions around that were had during a caucus meeting held a night before the NEC meeting.

Ologunagba assured that the party is in the process of reconciliation and is following party processes to take disciplinary measures against defaulters.

He added “In my briefing yesterday, we mentioned specifically that the reconciliation and the disciplinary committee of the party is being reconstituted.

“The NEC of the party is not where you discuss the details of what happened. The night before, we had a caucus of the party. The caucus had a detailed conversation of this. And it was those conversations that brought about the recommendation and the agenda proposal to the NEC.

“Those issues were thoroughly discussed. Of course we won’t discuss the issue about who did what and who did not do what at a NEC meeting. What we did is to set up the apparatus for that.

“We did discuss those details at a lower level where more detailed information was received and of course those reports will be referred to the appropriate committees. The anti party was not just at the national level. there were other issues at different states at different levels.

“Of course it will take time. The attendance at the meeting yesterday points to one fact, the fact that this party is organic, this party is truly a representation of Nigeria.

“Reconciliation is not a one day process. It’s not a 100 metre dash, it’s a marathon. Even in wars, countries still talk. You can’t preclude talking because somebody has hurt you so badly, then you won’t talk.”