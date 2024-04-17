Ganduje’s Ward Executives Visit APC Secretariat Today

The ward executives of Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, where the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, was recently suspended, are set to pay him a solidarity visit.

This visit is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the party’s national secretariat.

The move comes in the wake of a controversial suspension handed to Ganduje by the legal adviser of the ward, Halliru Gwanzo.

During a press briefing in Kano, Gwanzo justified the suspension by pointing to ongoing bribery allegations against Ganduje.

He highlighted the bribery charges formally filed against the APC chairman by the Kano State government, noting Ganduje’s upcoming arraignment on Thursday.

However, the state leadership of the APC in Kano quickly intervened, overturning Ganduje’s suspension.

In a swift response, they imposed a six-month suspension on Gwanzo and other party leaders at the ward level who were involved in the decision.

In a related development, Ganduje has revealed that his current position as the APC National Chairman is not threatened.

According to Ganduje, he has met with President Bola Tinubu who assured him that his position as the APC National Chairman is safe.

He added that the Kano State government is behind the attempt to remove him from office.