What President Tinubu Told Me About My Removal As APC Chairman – Ganduje (Video)

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that his current position as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman is not threatened.

According to Ganduje, he has met with President Bola Tinubu who assured him that his position as the APC National Chairman is safe.

He added that the Kano State government is behind the attempt to remove him from office.

Naija News recalls Ganduje was on Monday, suspended by his ward in Ganduje, DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the Executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

However, the Kano State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a quick reaction on Monday afternoon, thwarted the suspension of the national chairman and sacked the ward leaders behind the purported suspension.

Speaking with reporters, the APC Dawakin Tofa Local Government Chairman, Inusa Dawanau, said those behind the suspension of Ganduje were caught in anti-party activities, and their records of meetings with the opposition have been exposed.

Addressing a political gathering of some of his supporters recently after the saga regarding his suspension and planned removal from office, Ganduje said President Tinubu has assured him that he remains the APC National Chairman.

In his words: “I met with the President, and he told me that my position as APC Chairman, which the Kano State Government was trying to remove me from, will remain unchanged. He reaffirmed my position as APC National Chairman.”

