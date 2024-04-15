Kano APC Counters Ganduje’s Suspension, Sacks Ward Leaders

Advertisement

The Kano State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has opposed the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News earlier reported that Ganduje was suspended by his ward in DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State, on Monday, over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

However, in a quick counter on Monday afternoon, the party’s local government officials thwarted the suspension of the national chairman and sacked the ward leaders behind the purported suspension.

Speaking with reporters, the APC Dawakin Tofa Local Government Chairman, Inusa Dawanau, said those behind the suspension of Ganduje were caught in anti-party activities, and their records of meetings with the opposition have been exposed.

Adopting the suspension of the APC Ward APC leaders, the state Working Committee of the Party said it had sanctioned the perpetrators for six months and set up a special investigations panel to verify several allegations against them.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, said the decision to sack the ward leaders has since been adopted.

He said: “We have evidence of meetings between the state government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman. The state working committee has agreed to sanction them for six months and they stand now suspended.”