Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 11th April, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised Muslim faithfuls to be tolerant and empathetic toward one another and to all Nigerians.

Addressing journalists after the prayers at the Eid Ground at the Dodan Barracks, the President said the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which is aimed at bringing prosperity to Nigerians, is being diligently implemented.

Encouraging Muslims celebrating the conclusion of Ramadan to extend the values of sacrifice and resilience beyond the fasting period, President Tinubu emphasized the need for Nigerians to prioritize the exhibition of love for their country.

He said: ”The resilience and sacrifice that we have shown and made during these months should be preserved. Be a kind and cheerful giver. We must love our country more than any other country, because that is the only one we have.

”We must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership.

”The Renewed Hope Agenda is alive, well and fine, and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful. Without hope, there is no salvation. Without hope, there is no development. Without hope, there is no life. Eid Mubarak.”

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has observed an improvement and reduction in the cost of diesel in the country.

This is as he also submitted that Nigerians should expect a further drop in the dollar to naira exchange rate.

The chairman of Dangote Group who spoke to journalists in Lagos State after a visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence on Wednesday, said inflation will soon drop as well.

He disclosed that his refinery had been selling diesel at ₦1,200 naira per litre compared to the previous market price of ₦1,650-₦1,700 and with the reduced prices, the price of locally-produced goods like flour are coming down as businesses pay less for diesel fuel.

He added that with the naira improving against the dollar in recent weeks, dropping from around ₦1,900 to the dollar to ₦1,250-₦1,300, a lot of positive impact should be expected on the economy.

Dangote submitted that he believes the government is doing all it can to make things get better and called on business owners and citizens to support the government.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to support the country’s leaders at this crucial juncture of the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to journalists in Daura, shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Wednesday, Buhari congratulated fellow Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and the performance of the Eid.

He urged all citizens to support the leaders from the local government level to the highest at the centre in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation.

He said: “Support for our leaders. It is a vote for a better tomorrow.

“It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.”

He also called on contestants to political offices in our elections “to always ensure a smooth succession from one administration to another without stoking communal tensions and obstructing development, irrespective of political party affiliation.”

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has voiced opposition to what it characterizes as an electricity tariff hike that is detrimental to the masses.

The increase, deemed ill-timed by the group, was firmly opposed due to the existing hardships experienced by the populace.

CUPP condemned it as another burdensome increase, emphasizing the government’s obligation to prioritize the populace’s well-being.

The group conveyed its sentiment in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Peter Ameh Yakubu.

The group condemned the move as anti-people, anti-small businesses, and likely to exacerbate poverty.

It also predicted that the increase would extend beyond Band A consumers, burdening low-income earners further.

Furthermore, it warned of potential inflationary effects and questioned the composition and effectiveness of the government’s economic advisory councils in addressing the nation’s economic growth and welfare concerns.

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has reacted to the statement of the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, on the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ladoja submitted that Ajibola only made a personal opinion.

Naija News recalls Oba Ajibola had said the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is sick and not physically fit to ascend the throne. Ajibola stated this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He added that the Olubadan-designate should be allowed to rest and recover rather than rush him to the throne.

But Ladoja, in response on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen at his Bodija, residence in Ibadan, chided Ajibola for speaking like a youth.

Answering questions on what would be the next line of action if Ajibola, who is to nominate Olakulehin as Olubadan at the Olubadan-in-council meeting on Friday, fails to do so, Ladoja said Ajibola can be substituted with another High Chief next to him.

The legal representatives of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have warned that they might cease to participate in court proceedings if the perceived injustice against their client persists.

Naija News reports that the legal team voiced concerns over the failure of the Department of State Services (DSS) to respect Kanu’s right to a fair trial, where Kanu has been detained since 2021, facing charges of treason, felony and terrorism.

Despite Kanu’s application for bail on health grounds and to facilitate trial preparation, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja denied Kanu’s request, opting instead for an expedited hearing scheduled to start on April 17, 2024.

Alloy Ejimakor, leading Kanu’s defence, highlighted the challenges they’ve encountered in preparing for the trial, including alleged restricted access to their client and the seizure of legal documents by the DSS.

During a press briefing in Abuja on April 9, 2024, and another on Wednesday, Ejimakor criticized the DSS’s actions as obstructive to Kanu’s entitlement to a fair trial.

He clarified that their potential withdrawal from the proceedings would not equate to abandoning Kanu but rather a stand against “pre-programmed injustice” by withdrawing from the process, effectively boycotting what they perceive as a flawed judicial process.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has firmly denied allegations of his appointment as the political leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The controversy stemmed from a widely disseminated report titled “Tinubu appoints Interior Minister political leader in Ondo,” which the Minister vehemently dismissed as false. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the Minister expressed his disassociation from the claims.

The official statement released on Wednesday clarified the Minister’s stance: “It has come to our attention that a news article … claiming that Hon. (Dr) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been appointed as the political leader in Ondo state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We would like to categorically state that this report is entirely baseless and fictitious.”

Addressing the specifics of the purported appointment, the statement confirmed that no formal or informal meeting regarding such a decision had taken place. “There has been no meeting held with all the local government APC chairmen and leaders in Abuja, as alleged in the article,” it further disclosed.

With the APC’s governorship primary election looming, Minister Tunji-Ojo called for a fair and cordial competition among aspirants, reflecting on President Tinubu’s democratic principles. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), as the father of the nation and as the leader of the party, is a democrat whose interest is always to promote unity and peace and would not be involved in any action that will undermine that,” the statement read.

The Minister urged the public to dismiss the baseless article and advised them to seek trustworthy information from credible sources to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for failing to immediately disclose the full cost of the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

Naija News recalls that Atiku had questioned the Tinubu administration’s decision to award the contract to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech without competitive bidding, daring the President to disclose the full cost of the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

The former vice president said the Tinubu administration could not continue to conceal the amount of public funds being spent on the project at a time when Nigeria was still facing dire economic challenges.

But in a statement signed by his spokesman, Orji Uchenna, on Tuesday in Abuja, Umahi said the total cost and breakdown of the project will be made available to the public on Friday.

He described the analysis of the coastal road project figures and the economic importance of the all-important coastal highway project as a gross misrepresentation of facts and figures.

In response, Shaibu, in a post via X on Wednesday, tackled the minister and questioned why he had to wait till Friday to disclose the cost of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an urgent recall for Johnson & Johnson’s Benylin Pediatric Syrup.

Naija News reports that the decision follows alarming laboratory findings indicating a dangerously high level of Diethylene glycol in the syrup, posing serious health risks.

In a detailed announcement on its website on Wednesday, NAFDAC revealed the toxicity results, highlighting the substance’s lethal potential when consumed by humans.

The agency disclosed that Diethylene glycol’s adverse effects include severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, urinary retention, headaches, altered mental status, and acute kidney injury, which could lead to fatal outcomes.

The affected product, designed for alleviating cough, congestion, hay fever, and other allergic conditions in children between two to 12 years, is identified by batch number 329304.

Reports suggest that the concerned product was manufactured in Cape Town, South Africa, by Johnson & Johnson in May 2021, with an expiration date set for April 2024.

NAFDAC’s warning extends to importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers, urging heightened vigilance to prevent the circulation of this substandard product.

The agency advised that all medical products should be sourced from authorized channels and subjected to thorough verification for authenticity and quality.

It further called on pharmacists to cease the sale or usage of this product immediately and report any stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has declared that there is no conflict regarding the Olubadan Chieftaincy laws in the State.

He cautioned individuals who thrive on creating discord to cease their actions in the best interest of the State.

Naija News reports that Makinde made these remarks during a gathering at his Ikolaba residence on Wednesday, where he hosted Muslim faithful, members of his cabinet, and other high-ranking government officials.

According to the Governor, he has not yet received any official communication from the Olubadan-in-Council regarding the nomination for the stool.

Makinde expressed bewilderment at why some individuals are fixated on issues that divide the State based on traditional lines, asserting that such matters have no place under his administration.

