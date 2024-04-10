Mikel Arteta Points Out Lesson Learnt In Arsenal Vs Bayern UCL Clash

Advertisement

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has noted the “biggest lesson” he learned as he said the Premier League side were punished by Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday night, Bayern Munich were at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal started the game like a house on fire and scored the match opener through the boots of their talismanic forward, Bukayo Saka.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, they lost the lead before the end of the first half as Bayern Munich finished the half in front (1-2), thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane.

In the second half, the Gunners staged a comeback which yielded a positive result late in the game thanks to Leandro Trossard’s strike.

After the game, coach Mikel Arteta noted that the biggest lesson he learned in the game was that his side gave the opponents game-changing moments.

“We started the game very well. We were dominant and played in their half. We dominated the momentum, then it’s a critical moment when Ben White was in front of Manuel Neuer and we had to make it 2-0″, he said.

“That makes it a different moment. We cannot give anything to the opponent in the Champions League, we did that twice and they are going to punish us.

“That’s the biggest lesson. The margins are very small in this competition, it’s difficult to penetrate quality opponents against this level of opposition.”

Since the away goal rule is no longer relevant in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal are condemned to beat Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday, April 17, to scale through to the semi-finals of the tournament.