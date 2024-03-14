Mikel Arteta Wouldn’t Have Survived At Chelsea – Frank Lampard

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard believes that the current Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have lasted at the Blues if he had the difficulty start he recorded at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta had never managed a senior team before he was appointed the head coach of Arsenal in 2019.

In his first two seasons, he failed to qualify Arsenal for the UEFA Champions League. He only earned them a top 8 finish successively.

But in the 2022-2023 season, Arteta almost won the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City but Pep Guardiola overtook him in the last two months of the title race.

In the ongoing 2023-2024 season, Mikel Arteta and his boys are leading the Premier League title race on goal difference.

Frank Lampard, who was not given so much time during his time at Chelsea, said in an interview on the Unfiltered Podcast that Arteta wouldn’t have been so lucky at Stamford Bridge.

“I think Arteta is a great example. Look at the tough times he had”, Lampard who is currently without a coaching job said.

“He was trying to find a formation and he had to compromise a lot and you lose some games and people don’t trust the process.

“Arteta is a fantastic coach, we are seeing that now, but if he was managing at Chelsea he would not have made it through that period.”

Note that aside from competing for the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, Mikel Arteta is currently leading Arsenal to compete for the Champions League title. They have made it to the quarter-final stage of the campaign this season for the first time in 14 years.