2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finalists, Draw Date, Others

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finalists have been confirmed after the round of 16 games on Wednesday, March 13.

On the said date, Borussia Dortmund beat PSV 3-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Also, Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties to secure a spot in the last eight of the tournament.

Teams that have qualified for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage

Following the Wednesday games, all the quarter-final teams have been confirmed. Three of the teams from Spain, Germany, and England each produced two teams, while France produced one team.

Below are all the teams that have qualified for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage:

Arsenal (England)

Atlético de Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint Germain (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

When will the draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage take place?

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final, and final draws take place in Nyon, Switzerland (UEFA headquarters), at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Note that unlike in the round of 16 draw, clubs from the same country can face each other in the quarter-final and semi-final stage of the competition. In addition, no team is seeded at this stage of the competition.

Dates for the commencement of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final campaign:

The first legs of the quarter-final stage will take place from 9 to April 10 2024. The second leg will take place from 16 to April 17 2024.

Afterwards, the first legs of the semi-final stage will take place on April 30 and May 1 2024, and the second legs will take place on 7 and 8 May 2024.