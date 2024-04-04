Football Agent Claims Victor Osimhen Will Join PSG This Summer

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly given his agent, Roberto Calenda, the go-ahead to start contract talks with Paris Saint Germain.

Note that Napoli, Victor Osimhen’s current club, is set to sell the 25-year-old striker in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly strongly interested in the Nigerian striker and are making efforts to secure a deal with Osimhen.

Earlier this week, Italian transfer expert, Gaetano Fedele, revealed that Osimhen has already agreed on a deal with an unnamed club in the Premier League.

This assertion is in line with a statement credited to Osimhen that the Nigeria international’s dream is to play in the Premier League.

In contradiction to that, Dario Canovi, the agent of Thiago Motta, said he is certain that Victor Osimhen is on his way to PSG.

Note that PSG are on the verge of losing their talismanic striker, Kylian Mbappe, at the end of this season.

The 25-year-old France international has already told the French giants that he intends to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Reports claimed that Mbappe has already agreed on a deal with his dream club, Real Madrid. Hence, PSG are making efforts to replace the Frenchman with Osimhen.

Canovi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, “In my view, he will likely play for Paris Saint-Germain.

“It would be the smartest signing to replace Kylian Mbappe, who has been a Real Madrid player for months and it’s a farce that they are trying to avoid telling us.”