Victor Osimhen Has Agreed Deal With EPL Club – Transfer Expert

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, already knows where he is going next summer according to Italian transfer expert, Gaetano Fedele.

Victor Osimhen has been entangled in transfer speculations since he helped Napoli to win the 2022-2023 Italian Serie A title in which he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

Amid the speculation, the 25-year-old Nigeria international decided to extend his contract with Napoli in 2023. Reports claimed that the new contract comes with a release clause worth between €110 million to €130 million which can be triggered from next summer.

The heavy amount associated with Victor Osimhen’s release clause has not stopped big clubs from making efforts to sign him ahead of next summer.

Osimhen has told reporters earlier this season that his dream is to play in the Premier League. Hence, EPL clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal who are reportedly interested in him have an edge over his other suitors like Paris Saint Germain.

In an interview with Tele A via Area Napoli, Fedele claimed that Osimhen has already entered into a transfer agreement with an unnamed Premier League club. He stressed that the player is set to leave Napoli in the summer.

He said, “There is a clause in the renewal contract signed by Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has already agreed with another club and will leave in the summer.

“I am convinced that the Nigerian goes to England. Trust me, he knows where to go.”

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claimed that Napoli intend to replace Victor Osimhen with his countryman Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles striker is on the verge of winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and he is currently the club’s highest goalscorer (16 goals in all competitions) this season despite spending two months on the sidelines due to an adductor injury.

