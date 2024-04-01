Top Nigerian Footballers Abroad That Scored For Their Clubs Last Weekend

Advertisement

Last weekend, 30 to 31 March 2024, some top Nigerian footballers scored for their respective clubs abroad, while Victor Osimhen couldn’t do much in Napoli’s 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.

One of the top Nigerian footballers who scored last weekend is Terem Moffi of OGC Nice. The Nigerian striker scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in OGC Nice’s 2-1 home defeat to Nantes who were without injured Moses Simon.

In the Netherlands, Chuba Akpom helped struggling Ajax to end their four-game winless run by scoring two goals against Zwolle. He has now scored 9 goals so far this season.

In the United States, Super Falcons striker, Uchenna Kanu, scored twice in the National Women’s Soccer League as she helped Racing Louisville draw 2-2 with Portland Thorns.

Ostrava of the Czech Republic enjoyed the services of two Nigerians to the fullest last weekend. Two Nigerian stars, Abdullahi Tanko and Quadri Adediran scored a goal each to help Ostrava beat Teplice 4-1. So far this season, Tanko has scored eight goals in 22 league games, while Adediran has scored two goals and provided one assist in seven games for their Czech club.

In Spain, Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Rasheedat Ajibade scored her 5th league goal of the season for Club Atlético de Madrid Féminas as the club beat Valencia CF 1-0 on Saturday.

Another Super Falcons player, Toni Payne scored a goal to help Sevilla beat Real Sociedad 4-2 on Saturday, March 30.

In Scotland, Cyriel Dessers stepped up for Rangers as the Scottish giants beat Hibernian 3-1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

The highest-scoring Nigerian footballer abroad last weekend is Jennifer Echegini. She scored a hat-trick as she helped Juventus beat ACF Fiorentina 4-0 on Saturday. The Nigeria international has now scored eight goals so far this season.