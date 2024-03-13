Fans Mock Victor Osimhen After Struggling Against 17-year-old Defender

Football fans across the world could not believe that Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, was caged by a 17-year-old defender, Pau Cubarsi, during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg tie on Tuesday night, March 12.

Victor Osimhen scored the equalizer in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in Italy and was expected to help Napoli knockout FC Barcelona in Spain.

Unfortunately, Victor Osimhen had one of his worst games as a professional as he recorded just one shot throughout the duration of the game. His lack of form contributed to Napoli’s 4-2 aggregate lost to FC Barcelona.

Pau Cubarsi who has been tagged to be the new version of Spanish legend Gerard Piqué, gave the 25-year-old Nigeria striker no breathing space throughout the game.

Victor Osimhen managed to record just 29 touches, lost possession eleven times, had 68 percent passing accuracy, completed no dribble, caught offside four times, and won just one duel out of 10.

As for FC Barcelona academy graduate who was assigned to mark Osimhen, the 17-year-old UEFA Champions League first-timer, won all his attempted tackles, won all the attempted duels, made five clearance, had 90 percent pass accuracy, and completed 61 passes.

The fact that he dominated a world class striker like Victor Osimhen, earned the teenager the man of the match award.

Hence, football fans across the world took to X to mock the Nigeria international.

@bagofnuts_ wrote: “No player at the AFCON was caught offside more times than Victor Osimhen (9).

“No player in the UCL and Europe’s top 5 leagues this season has been caught offside more times than Victor Osimhen (35).

“Landlord.”

@Carrington_FCB wrote: “Pocketing Victor Osimhen and winning MOTM on your UCL Debut is actually insane for a 17 year old.”

@ama_agyiewaa posted: “can’t believe a 17 year old Pau Cubarsi pocketed a 25 old man Victor Osimhen and also won the MOTM award.”

@Mo_Sznn shared: “Pau CUBARSI A 17 year old had Victor osimhen in his pocket for a full 90 mins, you don’t teach that kind of greatness, it’s inbuilt”.

@DominicNonso96 wrote: “See Pau Cubarsi going pound for pound with Victor Osimhen.

“My God will continually bless you La Masia.”

@Desmund_Oris shared: “Pau Cubarsi caged Victor Osimhen with the Araujo style. This boy is going to the top”.