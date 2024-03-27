Moses Simon Suffers Broken Fibula, To Miss Rest Of 2023-2024 Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Moses Simon has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023-2024 season due to an injury he sustained while playing for his country.

Moses Simon was part of the Super Eagles team that took on Ghana in Marrakech, Morocco, on March 22. Thanks to his help, the Nigerian team won the game with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the second international friendly game in March, Simon started against Mali but he was not too fortunate in the game as he collided with the opponents’ goalkeeper in the 18th minute of the encounter.

The collision was so severe that the 28-year-old winger had to be taken off the pitch with a stretcher.

In his absence, the Malian team stunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-0 defeat.

Hours after the game, Moses Simon’s French Ligue 1 club, Nantes, confirmed that the Nigeria international will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a broken fibula injury.

“Moses Simon was injured yesterday against Mali. Our Nigerian striker suffers from a broken fibula which means the end of the season,” a statement from Nantes read.

“FC Nantes is already keen to provide its full support to its attacker and wishes him a speedy recovery!”