Moses Simon Rated As Fourth Best Dribbler In Europe’s Top Five Leagues

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Moses Simon, has been rated as the fourth-best dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues so far in the 2023-2024 season.

This is according to British sports analytics company, Opta which rated Yamine Lamal of Barcelona as the best dribbler in Europe currently.

Lamal is followed by Jeremy Doku of Manchester City, Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich, and then Moses Simon of Nantes in the ranking.

Simon, who is in his fourth season with Nantes, has become one of the team’s key players, leading the French squad to the Coupe de France title in 2022, which is the French team’s first trophy win.

The 28-year-old’s strength and one-on-one skills are crucial aspects of his game; he has been his club’s primary creator in the final third according to Opta.

In terms of dribble completion percentage, Moses Simon is just behind Sané (55.5%), Doku (58.6%), and Yamal (59.7%). The Nigeria international currently has a 55.1% dribble completion rate.

Simon has surpassed Jonathan David, Takumi Minamino, Terem Moffi, Akor Adams, and Kylian Mbappe to become the best dribbler in the French League.

The Super Eagles player has helped Nantes, who are now three points above the relegation zone and positioned 14th in the French top flight, with three goals and five assists in 18 Ligue 1 games this season.