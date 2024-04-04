Terem Moffi, Moses Simon Nominated For Best African Player Award

Advertisement

Two Nigeria internationals, Terem Moffi and Moses Simon will compete for the best African Player in Ligue 1 award at the 2024 Marc-Vivien Foe award.

Terem Moffi and Moses Simon have been nominated for the category of the award thanks to their impressive performance in the 2023-2024 season.

Last weekend, Moffi scored his 50th French Ligue 1 goal in OGC Nice’s 2-1 victory over Nantes.

So far this season, the 24-year-old Nigeria international has scored 10 goals in 23 games for OGC Nice.

This is the second time in a row that Terem Moffi has been nominated for the award and he will be looking forward to winning it this time.

Moffi will compete with Moses Simon for the award. Simon is currently out with a fractured ankle, an injury he sustained while on international duty with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international had scored three goals and provided six assists in 22 league games before he sustained the injury.

If either Terem Moffi or Moses Simon win the award this season, they will become the third Nigerian player after legendary goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, to win the award.

They will contend with other nine African players including Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille), Algerian duo Nabil Bentaleb (Lille) and Amine Gouiri (Stade Rennes), Morocco’s PSG star Achraf Hakimi and Senegal’s Lamine Camara (Metz), for the category of the award.

Other nominees are last season’s winner and DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba (Marseille), Ivory Coast’s Oumar Diakite (Reims), Burundian Youssouf Ndayishimiye (OGC Nice) and Wilfried Singo (Monaco).

The award ceremony is expected to take place in Paris on May 13, 2024.