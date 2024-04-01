This Is Selfishness, You Will Not Be Able To Control Kwankwaso’s Son – APC Chieftain Warns Gov Yusuf

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhassan Yaryasa has condemned the nomination of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s son as a commissioner.

Naija News recalls that the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf had forwarded the name of Mustapha Rabiu-Kwankwaso, alongside three others, to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

Reacting to the development, Yaryasa insisted that the nomination is a clear-cut case of complete nepotism.

The APC chieftain argued that Yusuf won’t be able to control Kwankwaso’s son as a commissioner, because of his father’s influence on the governor.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Punch, Yaryasa, who is a former Coordinator of the Tinubu Camping Organisation for Kano South, accused the Kano governor of practicing nepotism.

He pointed out that Yusuf had also given an appointment to one of his relatives.

According to him, ”The nomination of Mustapha Kwankwaso is nothing but a clear-cut demonstration of nepotism by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“This is not the first time he’s demonstrating nepotism because he gave an appointment to one of his relatives before now.

“Even though Senator Kwankwaso is his (Abba’s) mentor, he should not be selfish. This is nothing but selfishness of the highest order.”

The APC chieftain said he recalled that Yusuf was quoted to have criticised his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of doing the same thing.

“Anyway, Kano people will now know who Abba Kabir Yusuf is and who they elected. Being his mentor’s son, it will be difficult for him to check his excesses or even fire him in the event he commits an offence,” the APC chieftain added.