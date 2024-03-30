One Of Abducted Ogun Church Members Regains Freedom

Advertisement

Oladapo Seyifunmi, one of the abducted members at Celestial Church of Christ, Oriyarin Parish, Mowe in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state, has regained freedom.

Naija News reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly invaded the Celestial Church and abducted two members identified as Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said the incident occurred on Thursday at the church located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the Police boss, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.

Advertisement

However, Odutola, in a post on her verified Facebook page on Saturday, confirmed the rescue of one of the victims.

She said, “We are pleased to inform members of the public that one Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, Shepherd of the Celestial Church kidnapped, has been rescued through the relentless combing of the forest by policemen, hunters, VGN, Amotekun. He has been reunited with his family.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Gadafi Bala for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that the incident, which has sparked outrage in the community, occurred in Ogijo, within the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The arrest was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, through a statement issued on Friday, revealing the distressing event took place on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

According to the police, the victim, a Junior Secondary School 1 student at Aderegun Community High School, Ogijo, was reported to have been raped by Gadafi Bala, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement.

Advertisement