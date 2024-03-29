Police Arrest Man For Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

Advertisement

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Gadafi Bala for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the incident, which has sparked outrage in the community, occurred in Ogijo, within the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The arrest was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, through a statement issued on Friday, revealing the distressing event took place on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

According to the police, the victim, a Junior Secondary School 1 student at Aderegun Community High School, Ogijo, was reported to have been raped by Gadafi Bala, triggering an immediate response from law enforcement.

“A report received from Ifesowapo Otitoloju CDA in Ilara, Ogijo, that a 14-year-old female JSS1 student of Aderegun Community High School, Ogijo, was raped by one Gadafi Bala, a 24-year-old male, on March 28, 2024,” Odutola disclosed in the statement.

Following the report, the Ogijo Divisional Police Officer promptly visited the victim and provided an examination form for medical evaluation. After the test result confirmed defilement, Bala was arrested.

“Sequel to the result being confirmed by a doctor of a government-owned hospital, Gadafi was promptly arrested,” the statement added.

The state command further detailed that it has initiated a preliminary investigation into the case and plans to transfer it to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more discreet and thorough examination.