Mother Whose Daughter Was Killed By Chinese Lover Reacts After He Was Sentenced To Death

Hajiya Fatima Zubairu, the mother of Ummulkhulsum “Ummita” Buhari, who was killed by her Chinese boyfriend, Frank Geng Quarong, has praised the Kano State High Court over the death sentence on the assailant.

Naija News reports that Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji of Kano State High Court, sitting at Miller Road, Bompai, convicted Geng and sentenced him to death.

Recall that in September 2022, Geng invaded the residence of Ummita and stabbed her to death during an argument.

He had fled the scene but was subsequently arrested by the police and arraigned.

During cross-examination in court, Geng said Ummita broke his heart by marrying another person, even though he had plans to settle down with her.

Geng said they had started preparing for their wedding and bought Ummita wedding dresses worth N1.5 million, sweets and other dresses they will wear on their wedding day, ‘Asoebi’ for her friends, and N700,000 new notes for spraying on the wedding day.

He said Ummita deceived him and married another person but continued requesting money from him.

Speaking with newsmen after the sentencing, the victim’s mother expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision.

She said, “I am extremely sad I lost my daughter, but I am satisfied justice has been served.”