Chinese Man Who Killed Girlfriend In Kano Sentenced To Death

A Chinese national, Quandong Geng, has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend, Ummulkusum Sani Buhari (Ummita), in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji of Kano State High Court, sitting at Miller Road, Bompai, convicted Geng and sentenced him to death.

Recall that in September 2022, Geng invaded the residence of Ummita and stabbed her to death during an argument.

He had fled the scene but was subsequently arrested by the police and arraigned.

During cross-examination in court, Geng said Ummita broke his heart by marrying another person, even though he had plans to settle down with her.

Geng said they had started preparing for their wedding and bought Ummita wedding dresses worth N1.5 million, sweets and other dresses they will wear on their wedding day, ‘Asoebi’ for her friends, and N700,000 new notes for spraying on the wedding day.

He said Ummita deceived him and married another person but continued requesting money from him.

He added that he bought Ummita gold jewellery worth N5 million, N6 million to process her certificate at Sokoto University, and N1 million to install the solar system in their house.

He said, “I went to Sokoto to see her family members where I spent N700,000.

“On the 13th September 2022, she requested some money to be used in the house she is building in Abuja but I didn’t give her because I don’t have money then.

“Since then, she stopped answering my calls because she thought I am broke.

“Besides huge amounts of money I used to spend on her, I used to take her out to places like Bristol Palace and Central Hotel to eat food.

“I bought her house worth N4 million, a car worth N10 million. N18 million as capital to start business, and spent N500,000 worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building.”