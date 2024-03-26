Gumi Confirms Meeting With Security Agencies, Reveals Outcome

Controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi , has confirmed security agencies invited him over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

Naija News reported that the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, revealed that Gumi had been invited over some of his remarks.

The minister said Gumi was not above the law and would be interrogated if security agencies deemed his comments reckless.

This comes after Gumi continued his advocacy for amnesty for bandits in a recent radio interview, saying that many took to banditry because of alleged neglect and marginalisation from the government.

The cleric has been photographed with various bandit groups on numerous occasions, while some Nigerians have called on security agencies to arrest him over his alleged ties with terrorist groups.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Gumi said he had a productive interaction with security agencies who invited him over his alleged connections with bandits.

The cleric stated that his meeting with the security agents centred on how to curb banditry in the North West region of the country.

Gumi said there was no cause for alarm and thanked well-wishers and journalists who called to check on him.

He wrote: “Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying — each in his own sphere — to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace.”