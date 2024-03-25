Declare Sheikh Gumi Wanted, Arrest Him – Group Tells DHQ, Alleges Cleric’s Ties With Bandits

A civil society organization, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has urged the Defense Headquarters (DHQ) and the Department of State Security (DSS) to promptly profile and apprehend controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi.

RUN alleged that the Kaduna-based cleric has a special connection with bandits carrying out a series of kidnappings and terrorising the northern region of the country.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the group highlighted Sheikh Gumi’s consistent support for bandits and terrorists, as well as his willingness to engage in negotiations on their behalf, which they believe undermines the rule of law and jeopardizes national security.

The Convener and Secretary of RUN, Amb. Solomon Adodo and Mallam Suleiman Musa expressed serious concerns regarding Sheikh Gumi’s behaviour and statements.

“It is alarming that Sheikh Gumi only raises his voice in favour of these bandits whenever they commit their heinous acts. His interactions suggest he’s not just a sympathizer but a significant participant in their operations.

“His defiance and offer to act as an intermediary for terrorists, especially after the abduction of over 280 schoolchildren from Kuriga, shows his true colours. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated under the new administration,” RUN stated.

The group proceeded to condemn Gumi’s recent remarks, in which he drew a comparison between the Niger Delta situation and the banditry crisis in the North.

He proposed that bandits should be granted similar concessions as those provided to Niger Delta militants for safeguarding pipelines. RUN denounced these statements as equivalent to declaring hostilities against the Nigerian state.

“There’s a thin line between negotiation and complicity. If Gumi is suggesting we reward criminal behaviour with contracts, what message are we sending to the law-abiding citizens of Nigeria?” the group queried.

RUN’s call was also directed at the Defense Headquarters, urging them to prioritize preserving the nation’s territorial integrity by considering Gumi’s arrest.

The group argued that Gumi’s actions closely resemble those of an individual orchestrating bandit operations solely for personal benefit.

“We implore the Chief of Defense Staff to focus on Gumi, perhaps even listing him among wanted persons. His arrest is crucial to determine the full extent of his involvement with these criminals, particularly in Kaduna,” the statement conveyed.

The group feared that inaction could undermine the efforts of the security forces and erode public trust, especially in regions ravaged by kidnappings and banditry for over a decade.