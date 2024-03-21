‘Nigerians Are Not Financing Terrorism’ – Gumi Reveals How Terrorists Fund Themselves

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the Federal Government over its recently released list of those linked to terrorism financing in the country.

Recall that the Federal Government recently released a list of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators and firms, involved in terrorism financing.

Naija News reports that the details of the development were revealed by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and made available to journalists.

The document, entitled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024,” disclosed that the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18, 2024, and recommended that specific individuals and entities be sanctioned following their involvement in terrorism financing.

But reacting to the development, Gunmi, while speaking on Twitter spaces organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, claimed that no Nigerian would finance terrorism.

According to him, the terrorists are financing their operations with monies made from ransom collected from kidnapped victims’ families.

He said, “No Nigerian will put his money into terrorism, we’re beyond that. These people are financing themselves by taking our children for ransom.

“So, how can we say some people are financing terrorism because there is a misunderstanding between them?

“Now they are looking for N1 billion for these children (kidnap victims) to be released. They (terrorists) financed themselves by kidnapping. I think it’s rubbish to just frame your political opponents as financing terrorism.”