300-Level Student Dead As Fire Guts Female Hostel In Yobe Varsity

A 300-level student of the Department of Geography, Federal University, Gashua in Yobe State, has been reported dead in a fire incident.

Naija News learned that the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Goje, confirmed the fire accident that occurred at the female hostel of the University in Bade Local Government Area of the state.

One of the students who spoke to Channels Television on an anonymous condition said the inferno started around 1 pm on Saturday, forcing the students to run for their lives while others were being evacuated to the specialist hospital in Gashua for medical attention.

The cause of the fire incident is still sketchy, but some students suspect cooking gas might have caused it.

Meanwhile, as Ramadan gets underway, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has reviewed the working hours in the state’s public service.

Naija News reports that the development was announced in a statement released by the Chief Information Officer, Office of the Head of Service, Alhassan Sule Mamudo.

The statement detailed that public servants will now report to their duty post by 8:00 am and close at 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday. It further disclosed that on Fridays, the official hours will be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.